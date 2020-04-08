September 25, 1927 - April 6, 2020
Donald G. Buescher, 92, of Lawrence, Nebraska died on April 6, 2020 at his current residence at Gramercy Hill in Lincoln, Nebraska. Donald was born on September 25, 1927 to Otto & Helen (Dolnicek) Buescher at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings, Nebraska. He attended 8 years at Sacred Heart School and graduated from Lawrence Public High School in 1945. Don's father was disabled in a farm accident on April 9, 1946 when Don was 18 ½ years old. He was not able to join the service during World War II as he was the only son and needed to stay back to manage the farm. He had 3 younger sisters, Geraldine Karmazin, Marita Lukasek and Jolene Hoelting.
On October 18, 1950, Don married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Lipovsky at St. Martin's Catholic Church (Loucky) near Deweese, Nebraska. They were blessed with six sons, Craig, Dale, Dean, Gary, Doug and Scott and one daughter, Nancy Wagner. Don and Dorothy lived in Lawrence for several years before moving to the parental farm east of Lawrence in 1953. Don belonged to the K.C. 4th Degree, Foresters and held office in both of them. He worked for FCIC and other crop insurance agencies for more than 25 years and adjusted crops.
In 1970, Don and Dorothy moved to Lawrence and lived in the house they built for 47 years. In 2017, they moved to Gramercy Hill in Lincoln. Don enjoyed traveling the country with his wife, Dorothy, while their daughter Nancy worked as a Flight Attendant for TWA. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and families. Playing cards with family and friends was a favorite pastime as well. His life was his faith, family & friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Otto & Helen Buescher. Survivors of the immediate family include his wife; Dorothy, Lincoln, NE, six sons & one daughter; Craig & (Marge) of South Bend, NE, Dale & (Suzie) of Lincoln, NE, Dean & (Beckie) of Goodyear, Arizona, Nancy & (John) Wagner of Southlake, Texas, Gary & (Connie) of Prior Lake, Minnesota, Doug & (Stacy) of Lincoln, NE, Scott & (Alison) of Olathe, Kansas; three sisters; Geraldine Karmazin, Superior, NE, Marita Lukasek, Lawrence, NE, Jolene Hoelting, Kearney, NE.
Others left to cherish his memory include his 16 grandchildren, Dr. Jenni Buescher, Brian Buescher, Angie Larson, Dr. Emily Meyer, Devan Buescher, Derek & Christina Buescher, Taylor Allison, Amanda Creighton & Parker Wagner, Alyssa & Tyler Buescher, Sammy Proctor, Dr. Matt Buescher & Sarah Hanus & Annabelle Buescher. There are also 13 great-grandchildren, Alexander, Elizabeth, Catherine, Anna & Nicholas Buescher, Grant & Isaac Larson, McKayla & Blake Meyer, Evelyn & Hunter Allison, Isaiah Hanus & Levi Creighton.
Donald's Christian burial service will be held at a future date at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence, Nebraska because of the Covid-19 restrictions. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, are suggested to be given to Sacred Heart Church in Lawrence, NE. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to Dorothy Buescher, Gramercy Hill, 6800 A Str., Apt. 103, Lincoln, NE 68510. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com
