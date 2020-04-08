× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 25, 1927 - April 6, 2020

Donald G. Buescher, 92, of Lawrence, Nebraska died on April 6, 2020 at his current residence at Gramercy Hill in Lincoln, Nebraska. Donald was born on September 25, 1927 to Otto & Helen (Dolnicek) Buescher at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings, Nebraska. He attended 8 years at Sacred Heart School and graduated from Lawrence Public High School in 1945. Don's father was disabled in a farm accident on April 9, 1946 when Don was 18 ½ years old. He was not able to join the service during World War II as he was the only son and needed to stay back to manage the farm. He had 3 younger sisters, Geraldine Karmazin, Marita Lukasek and Jolene Hoelting.

On October 18, 1950, Don married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Lipovsky at St. Martin's Catholic Church (Loucky) near Deweese, Nebraska. They were blessed with six sons, Craig, Dale, Dean, Gary, Doug and Scott and one daughter, Nancy Wagner. Don and Dorothy lived in Lawrence for several years before moving to the parental farm east of Lawrence in 1953. Don belonged to the K.C. 4th Degree, Foresters and held office in both of them. He worked for FCIC and other crop insurance agencies for more than 25 years and adjusted crops.