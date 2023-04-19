Donald Eugene Kuhle

September 6, 1930 - April 15, 2023

Donald Eugene Kuhle, passed away on April 15, 2023, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota after living an exceptional life; growing his community and family, gathering many friendships, touching thousands through his businesses, and serving his country for 40 years in Lincoln, NE, 44 years in Sioux Falls and 8 years in the Air Force. He was a strong Catholic, fantastic husband of 53 years to Shirley Albertus Kuhle, devoted father of four children and loving grandpa to three granddaughters.

Don is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; daughters, Kathy Hall and Kristy Kuhle. He is survived by his daughter, Kim, and son, Ken; dear friend, Phyllis Nelson; son-in-law, Bob Hall; and granddaughter, Akara Hall; son-in-law, Mike Markus; and granddaughters, Michelle Markus and Maria Markus.

Don was born on September 6, 1930, in Madison, SD, at the dawn of the Depression The memory of being a dirt poor farm boy was a major motivator for his whole life. Don helped his parents farm in West Acres, Sioux Falls, where he graduated from Cathedral High School in 1949, and won numerous cash prizes for raising cattle in 4-H. On June 4, 1954, Don married Shirley Albertus, enlisted in the Air Force and completed an undergraduate degree at South Dakota State University. As a supply officer, Don served in Tucson, AZ, and Hunter Air Force Base in Savannah, GA. After serving for 8 years, he led a statewide sales force of 100 insurance agents while raising a family in Lincoln, NE. He founded Beltline Ford Tractor Co., where he won 27 cruises as a result of his sales record.

After “retirement,” Don moved back to Sioux Falls in 2002 where he grew a portfolio of 58 commercial properties, enjoying his work until his last day – April 15th, which is fitting because he didn't like paying taxes. After Shirley passed away in 2007, Don spent time with Phyllis Nelson and was lovingly adopted by her 6 children and countless grandchildren. He especially enjoyed the way the Harrises kept his kitchen full of their homemade sweets and meals-to-go. This was crucial for Don because he remembered being hungry while working long hours as a growing dirt poor farm boy in the “1930s.”

Despite these challenges, including taking care of a wife who suffered from health problems for 31 years, Don shared his ornery, dry sense of humor with everyone, thereby picking up new friends with every career decision and family event. He enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, cardplaying, bicycling and attending the Tuesday Breakfast Club meeting – anything as long as it did not interfere with a Minnesota Twins game. Don raised funds for numerous civic causes, including muscular dystrophy, services for the US Nebraska Submarine Sailors and the Catholic Foundation.

Over the years, Don would say, “Don't worry about me because I am enjoying each day and my work.” In his usual executive manager style he said, “Just throw this farm boy into the back of the truck and drop me off at Heritage Funeral Home. I have no regrets.”

Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Church, Sioux Falls, SD, 10 AM, Saturday, April 22, 2023, with a luncheon to follow. Vigil and Rosary, 6 PM, Friday, April 21, 2023, at Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, SD. Burial at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 12PM, April 24, 2023, with a reception at Lincoln Memorial to follow, 6800 S 14th St, Lincoln, NE 68512.