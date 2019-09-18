September 16, 2019
Donald E. Overman, 90, of Scottsbluff, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at The Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff. Despite the time spent on business and political accomplishments, Don was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Don is survived by his wife Bernadine, children Mark (Bev) Overman and Barbara (Ken) Miller of Scottsbluff, Chris (Vonnie) Overman of Kearney, and Donna (Kevin) Weitzel of Mitchell. Grandchildren Angie (Blake, Addison) Wilson of Scottsbluff, Shannon (Jake-Alex, Aubrey) Quible of Lincoln, Nicole (Brandon-Kael, Emmy) Smith of Gering, Scott Miller of Denver, Shane (Sarah) Weitzel of Houston, and Johnathan Weitzel of Mitchell.
You have free articles remaining.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jack and his wife Doris, father and mother-in-law Nick and Rose Bieberle, brothers-in law Bob Ewald, Norbert and Jerome Bieberle, Ron Batchman, Dan Leiker, and sister-in-law Joyce Leiker.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Father Vince Parsons officiating. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, in the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. A prayer and sharing service will be at 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 20, 2019, at St. Agnes Catholic Church. Friends may visit from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., Friday, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with the family present from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Memorials have been established to St. Agnes School Foundation and Scottsbluff Noon Kiwanis Club. Tributes of sympathy may be left at bridgmanfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Overman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.