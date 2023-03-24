Donald E. Miller
Donald E. Miller 71 of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away March 22, at his home surrounded by family. Son of Glenn & Ann Miller. He was a Lincoln business man for 40 years at Horizon Seed and Miller Seed. Don graduated in 1969 from Pius X High School and UNL with a Business Degree. He earned his CPA in 1976. He returned to the family business in 1978. Don married Georgia (Pence) in 1973 they would have celebrated their 50th anniversary in December.
Don is Survived by his Georgia, Son Brian (Stefanie) Miller, Daughter Kathy Miller, Son Michael Miller and Grandson Dominic Miller, Sister Maryann (Arnie) Peterson, Sister Peggy (Ray) Grimm, Sister Kay Nelson, Brother Jim (Mary) Miller, Brother Tom (Jennifer) Miller, many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Glenn & Ann Miller, Brother Joe Miller and nephew Brad Grimm.
Visitation Sunday, 3-26-23, 5:00-6:00 with family followed by a Rosary at 6:00 P.M. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home 4040 A Street. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 3-27-23 10:30 A.M. St. John's Catholic Church 7601 Vine Street. Memorials to Pius X High School Foundation or St. John's Catholic Church. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com