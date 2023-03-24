Donald E. Miller 71 of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away March 22, at his home surrounded by family. Son of Glenn & Ann Miller. He was a Lincoln business man for 40 years at Horizon Seed and Miller Seed. Don graduated in 1969 from Pius X High School and UNL with a Business Degree. He earned his CPA in 1976. He returned to the family business in 1978. Don married Georgia (Pence) in 1973 they would have celebrated their 50th anniversary in December.