October 7, 2019
Donald E. "Don" Schaufelberger, 93, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, October 7, 2019, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus. Don is survived by: wife of 75 years: Norma Schaufelberger of Columbus, Daughter: Linda Mohr of Columbus, Son: Rob (Gerry) Schaufelberger of Lincoln, Granddaughter: Traci Shepherd of Wichita, KS Granddaughter: Wendy (Jack) Strum of Wichita, KS Grandson: Christian Mohr of Columbus, Great-Grandchildren: Natalie, Kaitlyn, Hayden, Nathan, Connor. Several Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins.
The funeral service with masonic honors will be held on Thursday, October 10 at 11:00 AM at the Federated Church in Columbus with Rev. Dr. Edward Yang officiating. Interment will be in Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Lincoln, Nebraska, at 3:00 PM on Thursday with military honors. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Gass Haney Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Don would wish for memorials to be given to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Electrical Engineering. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com