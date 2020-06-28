Donald “Dutch” Rikli, 95 of Murdock, NE went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 21, 2020. Dutch was born September 3, 1924 in Murdock, Nebraska, the son of Leo and Edna Rikli. He and his siblings; Vernon, Abe (Warren), and Naomi grew up on a farm near Murdock, NE. He met the love of his life, Onneatta Nichols at the Riverside EUB Church camp and they married in 1945. Together they farmed and raised purebred Charolais cattle in Murdock, Nebraska.

He was a farmer just like most of the men of his generation. But men with his work ethic, his character, and his dedication to his place, his family and his neighbors are rare today. He lived a full life and enjoyed playing the saxophone for local events, singing in the church choir, serving as an announcer and moving the sideline chains at football games, running the clock for basketball and volleyball games – and all while ‘sideline coaching' his kids. He was a very loving husband, father and grandfather and could be depended upon to stop whatever he was doing to help others.