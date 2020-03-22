Donald “Dubby” Boone
Donald "Dubby" Boone

Donald “Dubby” Boone

March 20, 2020

Donald “Dubby” Boone, 91 of Lincoln, passed away on March 20, 2020.

He is survived by his wife; Ruth Boone, children: Mary (Rory) Carpenter, Monie Boone, Daniel (Dee) Boone, John Boone, Andrew (Dawn) Boone, Peggy Burmeister, Martha (John) Thirtle, Lisa (John) Schultz, Laura (Bill) Peterson, Eric (Srdjan) Boone, Rodney (Kim) Whitehead, Chris (Terry) Neeman; also 75 grandchildren & great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Elmwood. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com

