Donald (Don) W. Stewart

September 28, 1928 - June 1, 2023

Donald W. (Don) Stewart, 94, a lifetime resident of Lincoln, passed away June 1, 2023. Born September 28, 1928, to Dayton and Alma (Klingler) Stewart.

Don graduated from Northeast High School and began working for a Denver Company as a manufacturer's representative. In November 1950, Don served in the US Army during the Korean War for 24 months. Following his discharge, he again went back to work as a manufacturer's representative.

At the age of 25 he attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and received his bachelor's degree in business administration in January 1958. He then became employed at Ben Simon's as a buyer of men's clothing for 40 years. He had worked there part time while attending the University.

On September 27, 1958, Don married Elaine Pint at St. Mary's Cathedral in Lincoln. They were blessed with four children.

After his retirement from Ben Simon's, he started volunteering at St. Louise Thrift & Gift Shop for 20+ years.

Don was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, American Legion, and the former Cosmopolitan Club.

Family members include his wife of 64 years, Elaine; daughters LeAnn Stewart, Lincoln, Jeanette (Randy) Nicholas, Belle Fourche, SD; sons Todd (Lori) Stewart and Dave (Lindy) Stewart, Lincoln; grandchildren Kayla (Sam) Akins, Omaha, Dayton, and Anna Stewart, Lincoln, Trevor Nicholas, Indianapolis, IN and Bryce Nicholas, Belle Fourche, SD, Brett and Jack Stewart, Lincoln; sisters-in-law Lavine Pint, Carlene (George) Prince, and Arlene Johnson.

Preceded in death by his parents, brothers Richard and Earl Stewart, sisters Kathryn Pearson, Alma Richardson, and Ellen Jane Archer.

Rosary: 7:00 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Dr. with family greeting friends one hour prior to rosary.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 am Thursday, June 8, 2023, St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

Memorials in lieu of flowers to St. Gianna's, Friendship Home or Catholic Social Services of Lincoln.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com