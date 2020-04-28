× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Donald “Don” Roy Hinkley

May 25, 1925 - April 24, 2020

Born to George and Freda Hinkley in Park Rapids, Minnesota. Don excelled in all sports during high school. Upon graduation in 1943, Don enlisted in the United States Army and served during WWII in the Army Air Corps flying 35 missions from a base in England. Don received 5 medals for his service to his country. Upon his honorable discharge, Don returned to Park Rapids where he met and married the love of his life, Ellen.

Together Don & Ellen raised their daughter, Kay, and son, Brian, and were blessed with two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Don was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and neighbor, loved by all for his ability and willingness to fix or build just about anything from watches, jewelry, lawnmowers, decks, houses and more, and for his penchant for telling puns or jokes to anyone who would listen.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Ellen (Suvanto) Hinkley, of Lincoln, daughter Kay Hinkley-Keefe (Tom) of Lincoln, son Dr. Brian D. Hinkley (Gail) of Lincoln, grandson Matt Hinkley (Liz) and great-granddaughter Rylee of Plymouth, New Hampshire, granddaughter Melissa (Hinkley) Myers (Quinn) and great-grandsons Bo and Mack of San Diego, California.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials to Macular Degeneration Research (AMDF) or Lincoln Food Bank.

