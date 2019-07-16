June 3, 1926 - July 15, 2019
Donald “Don” R. Schulz, 93 of Lincoln, on July 15, 2019. Born June 3, 1926, in Milford, to Herman and Merle (Parks) Schulz.
Don was a member of the Elmwood Christian Church, a past member of the VFW, Legion, and the DAV. WWII Veteran. He enjoyed restoring cars and woodworking.
Family members include his wife Shirley; son, Tim Schulz both of Lincoln; daughters Lynette (Ron) Weller, Palmer, and Denise (Terry) Menagh, Lincoln; step-children Mark (Corinne) Wible of Lincoln, Debra (Dean) Spencer, Douglas, Michael (Lisa) Wible, Olathe, KS; grandchildren Nathaniel (Kim) Menagh, Jeremy (Elissa) Menagh, Brea Norton, Boyd (Sandra) Weller and Brodi (Eric) Willard; step grandchildren, Katie and Kristopher Spencer, Keli (Jason) Pella, Eric Hess, Nathan and Kayla Wible; 10 great-grandchildren, 6 step great-grandchildren and 3 step great-great grandchildren; numerous extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, sisters Elsie, Doris and Doreene.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Elmwood Christian Church, 311 N. 5th St., Elmwood, NE 68349. Pastors Dianna Clark and Dennis Swenson officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 4300 ‘O' Street, Lincoln, NE 68510 family will be present during this time. Memorials may be given to the Elmwood Christian Church. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.