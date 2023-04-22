Donald “Don” R. Blazek

September 26, 1946 - April 19, 2023

Don Blazek, 76 of Lincoln, formerly of Valparaiso, passed away on April 19, 2023. Born September 26, 1946, in Lincoln to Lod and Helen (Raiter) Blazek. Don graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1964 and joined the National Guard in 1965. After returning from active duty, he found his niche working at the Catholic Quote print shop in Valparaiso and then later owning and operating his own business, All Star Printing, in Lincoln. In 1993, he sold the print shop and started driving a school bus for Raymond Central and was considered a “favorite” by many. He also drove a charter bus transporting the Nebraska Cornhusker football team to away games from 1995 to 2008. He liked to think that his excellent driving contributed to the team's National Championships.

Don became a friend to all those he met. He always had stories to share, a joke to tell and a smile for everyone. You could count on a text from him to remind you of someone's birthday, as well as updates on gas prices or reports from his rain gauge. He enjoyed polka music, playing dominos with neighbors, watching the Kansas City Royals and never missed a good breakfast. He cherished his grandchildren, taking them on shopping sprees at the Dollar Tree, playing cards or treating them to ice cream.

Those he left behind who will miss him dearly include his wife of 45 years, Diane; daughters, Carrie (Bryan) Woodbury of Lincoln and Christy (Jason) Avery of Columbus; six grandchildren; brothers Jim (Darlene) Blazek and Tom (Maggie) Blazek, both of Lincoln, and Randy (Doreen) Blazek of Valparaiso and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, brother Rick and in-laws, Lawrence and Reola Pelster.

Visitation: Sunday, April 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street, Lincoln. Rosary following at 7:30 p.m.

Service: Monday, April 24, 10:30 a.m., St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 6111 Morrill Avenue, Lincoln with luncheon to follow. Interment: St. Vitus Cemetery, Touhy, 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to the family for future designation.

Condolences online at www.roperandsons.com