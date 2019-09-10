{{featured_button_text}}

September 7, 2019

Donald "Don" McElhose, age 77, Verdigre, died Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Survivors include his children, Donita (Rick) Erickson of Lincoln, Darla Gilreath and Darren McElhose of Verdigre; two granddaughters, Alyssa Erickson of Omaha and Lynsey Erickson of Brooklyn, New York; two brothers, Jerry McElhose and Gail “Butch” McElhose of Verdigre; sister, Donna (Brad) Ives of St. John, Kansas; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 13, at United Methodist Church in Verdigre. Reverend Lynde Linde will officiate, with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre. Visitation will be Thursday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald McElhose as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments