September 7, 2019
Donald "Don" McElhose, age 77, Verdigre, died Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
Survivors include his children, Donita (Rick) Erickson of Lincoln, Darla Gilreath and Darren McElhose of Verdigre; two granddaughters, Alyssa Erickson of Omaha and Lynsey Erickson of Brooklyn, New York; two brothers, Jerry McElhose and Gail “Butch” McElhose of Verdigre; sister, Donna (Brad) Ives of St. John, Kansas; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 13, at United Methodist Church in Verdigre. Reverend Lynde Linde will officiate, with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre. Visitation will be Thursday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre.
