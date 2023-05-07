Donald (Don) Lloyd Finks

April 29, 2023

Donald (Don) Lloyd Finks – loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather– passed away peacefully on April 29, 2023 in Centennial, CO at the age of 90.

Don was born January 12, 1933 in Lincoln, NE to Lloyd M. and Virginia M. Finks, the oldest of four children. He grew up in Lincoln, graduating from Lincoln High School, class of 1950 and went on to the University of Nebraska Lincoln, graduating from the College of Dentistry, class of 1957.

Upon graduating, Don served 2 years in the Air Force as a dentist at Schilling AFB in Salina, Kansas. He met his first wife Merrilyn Burgess while in high school, marrying in Omaha, NE in 1953 and moving to Denver following his service in the Air Force. They were married 37 years at the time of Merrilyn's death in January 1990.

Don met and courted Treva Stutzman in Denver in 1991 marrying in February 1992. Don and Treva were active members of Holly Creek Retirement Community in Centennial, CO where Treva continues to reside. They were married 31 years at the time of Don's passing.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Merrilyn. sons Stephen and David, sister Jeanne Clark (Omaha) and brother John (Bradley, IL.) Don is survived by wife Treva. Centennial. CO. daughters Sue (Mark) Gibson, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Nancy (Ed) Berry, Star Valley Ranch, Wyoming, Step-sonaughter- Rod (Barb) Stutzman and Kerry (David) Armitage. Centennial. CO, sister Linda Henningsen (Lincoln, NE), sister-in-law Mary Finks (Bradley, IL), 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Nieces and nephews.

Don loved the Colorado Rockies, biking, tennis and was an avid Nebraska Husker fan. He was a member of the University of Nebraska Alumni Association. First Mennonite Church of Denver, CO and American Dental Association. Cremation services by Agape Mortuary, Littleton, CO. Funeralelebration of Life at a later date. Memorials to Holly Creek Retirement Community, 5500 E. Peakview Ave., Centennial, CO 80121.