Donald “Don” E. Suhr age 87 years, of Seward, born March 9, 1933, passed away November 1, 2020. Visitation: 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Zabka – Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Family Receiving Friends: 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. with rosary at 6 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Seward. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Seward. Monsignor Robert Tucker will be celebrating the Mass. Graveside Service at Seward Cemetery following the Mass. Memorials to the Suhr Family for future designations. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com