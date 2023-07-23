Donald "Don" E. Hall Sr.

June 12, 1940 - July 19, 2023

Donald "Don" Eugene Hall Sr., age 83, of Lincoln, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Don was born June 12, 1940, to Roger and Vivian Hall.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Mary Hall; children: Donald (Michalle) Hall Jr., Kelly McGerr, Randy McGerr, Wendy (Heath Holden) McGerr; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life for Don will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St., Lincoln, NE, 68512.

