Donald Dean Neujahr
April 24, 1928 – September 19, 2019
Son of Herb and Amy (Armagost) Neujahr He was the 5th of 7 siblings. Married in Marysville, Kansas to MaryGean (Duren). Goochs/ADM employee 43 years.
Preceded in death by 5 siblings son-in-law Terry Egger and granddaughter Carrie Miller. Survived by sons Don Jr (Shirley), Russel (Pamela) all of Lincoln; Patrick of Arizona; daughter Peg Egger of Hallam; 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren. Sister, Bonnie Gruber, Gresham. Host of in-laws & friends, 5 cousins, numerous nieces and nephews.
Services 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 25, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S. 14th, Lincoln. Visitation Tues. 4 to 8 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials to Hospice Community Care of Nebraska or family choice. Online condolences may be made at www.lincolnfh.com
