Donald Dean Neujahr

April 24, 1928 – September 19, 2019

Son of Herb and Amy (Armagost) Neujahr He was the 5th of 7 siblings. Married in Marysville, Kansas to MaryGean (Duren). Goochs/ADM employee 43 years.

Preceded in death by 5 siblings son-in-law Terry Egger and granddaughter Carrie Miller. Survived by sons Don Jr (Shirley), Russel (Pamela) all of Lincoln; Patrick of Arizona; daughter Peg Egger of Hallam; 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren. Sister, Bonnie Gruber, Gresham. Host of in-laws & friends, 5 cousins, numerous nieces and nephews.

Services 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 25, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S. 14th, Lincoln. Visitation Tues. 4 to 8 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials to Hospice Community Care of Nebraska or family choice. Online condolences may be made at www.lincolnfh.com

Events

Sep 24
Visitation
Tuesday, September 24, 2019
4:00PM-8:00PM
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S. 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
Sep 25
Funeral Service
Wednesday, September 25, 2019
3:00PM
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S. 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
