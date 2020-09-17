 Skip to main content
Donald D. Walker
September 26, 1934 - September 14, 2020

Donald D. Walker, 85, of Lincoln, passed away September 14, 2020. Born September 26, 1934 in Lincoln, NE to William and Estella (Thorpe) Walker. Don was owner of Walker Grading & Excavating Company. He was a member of Capital City Footprinters.

Family members include his children Laurie White, Don D. Walker, Jr., and Joanie (Greg) Simmons, all of Lincoln; grandchildren Justin (Amanda) Walker, Leah Walker, Blake (Kaci Page) Walker, Stacy (Cale) Luckey, Jaime (Ryan) Edwards, Jordan (Andrew) Scobie, and Cody Stevens (Emily Maldavs); great-grandchildren Halle Sweetser, Keagan O'Toole, Lyla Rae Walker, Falyn Walker, Norah Edwards, Elynn Edwards, Barrett Scobie, Cohen Edwards, Avery Scobie, and Sawyer Luckey; sisters Barbara Winters, Gifford, IL, Carolyn Donner, Oshkosh, WI, Rosemary McGowan and Janice Nilsen, both of Lincoln; nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday (9-18-20) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. Memorials to the Capital Humane Society.“Hugs from Home” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

