Donald D. Vrana, 90 of Syracuse, passed away on Dec. 21, 2019. He was born to Anton & Florence (Walker) Vrana on December 17, 1929. Don married Gladys M. Makovicka on June 6, 1950.

He is survived by his Wife: Gladys Vrana, Daughters: Katherine Kay Bruns, Laurie Ann (Jim) Deseck, Rebecca Jo (Doug) Antes, MaryBeth (David) McWilliams, 10 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren, Brother: Tony (Elaine) Vrana, Sister: Janice (Larry) Sorge and Sister-in-law: Sondra Vrana, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Infant Daughter: Mary Elizabeth Vrana, Sister: Vivian Soucek, Brother: Jerry Vrana, Infant Brother: David Gene, and Son-in-law: Bob Bruns.

Funeral services: Sat., Dec. 28 at 10 AM at St. Paulinus Catholic Church in Syracuse. Visitation: Fri., Dec. 27 from 9 AM until 4 PM at the funeral home, then with family greeting friends from 5-6:30 PM at the church. Rosary will be held at 7 PM. Memorials are suggested to family's choice for future designation. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com