Donald D. Vrana
View Comments

Donald D. Vrana

{{featured_button_text}}
Donald D. Vrana

December 17, 1929 - December 21, 2019

Donald D. Vrana, 90 of Syracuse, passed away on Dec. 21, 2019. He was born to Anton & Florence (Walker) Vrana on December 17, 1929. Don married Gladys M. Makovicka on June 6, 1950.

He is survived by his Wife: Gladys Vrana, Daughters: Katherine Kay Bruns, Laurie Ann (Jim) Deseck, Rebecca Jo (Doug) Antes, MaryBeth (David) McWilliams, 10 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren, Brother: Tony (Elaine) Vrana, Sister: Janice (Larry) Sorge and Sister-in-law: Sondra Vrana, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Infant Daughter: Mary Elizabeth Vrana, Sister: Vivian Soucek, Brother: Jerry Vrana, Infant Brother: David Gene, and Son-in-law: Bob Bruns.

Funeral services: Sat., Dec. 28 at 10 AM at St. Paulinus Catholic Church in Syracuse. Visitation: Fri., Dec. 27 from 9 AM until 4 PM at the funeral home, then with family greeting friends from 5-6:30 PM at the church. Rosary will be held at 7 PM. Memorials are suggested to family's choice for future designation. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com

To send flowers to the family of Donald Vrana, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
9:00AM-4:00PM
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse Chapel
644 Park Street
Syracuse, NE 68446
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Donald's Visitation begins.
Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
5:00PM-6:30PM
St. Paulinus Catholic Church
863 5th Street
Syracuse, NE 68446
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Donald's Visitation begins.
Dec 27
Rosary
Friday, December 27, 2019
7:00PM
St. Paulinus Catholic Church
863 5th Street
Syracuse, NE 68446
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Donald's Rosary begins.
Dec 28
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
10:00AM
St. Paulinus Catholic Church
863 5th Street
Syracuse, NE 68446
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Donald's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News