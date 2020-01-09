October 7, 1935 – January 7, 2020

Donald D. Reynolds passed away peacefully with his wife, Millie, by his side on January 7, 2020. Don lived a fulfilled life. Don was born on October 7, 1935 in Knox County, Nebraska. At age 18, he enlisted in the Air Force. In 1955, Don was stationed in Plattsburgh, New York where he met his wife, Millie. In the 63 years of marriage, they had four children and later in life adopted another child. Nothing brought Don more joy than watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren come through his front door.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Don retired from the Air Force as a Technical Sergeant in 1974. After Don's retirement, he went to school to become an electrician and then started working at Square D where he worked for 23 years. In Don's 84 years, he enjoyed traveling the world and looked forward to his annual fishing trip with family and friends. Don and Millie have called Denton their home for the past 40 years but enjoyed spending many winters in Texas. Don was a lifetime member of American Legion Post #355.