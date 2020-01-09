October 7, 1935 – January 7, 2020
Donald D. Reynolds passed away peacefully with his wife, Millie, by his side on January 7, 2020. Don lived a fulfilled life. Don was born on October 7, 1935 in Knox County, Nebraska. At age 18, he enlisted in the Air Force. In 1955, Don was stationed in Plattsburgh, New York where he met his wife, Millie. In the 63 years of marriage, they had four children and later in life adopted another child. Nothing brought Don more joy than watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren come through his front door.
Don retired from the Air Force as a Technical Sergeant in 1974. After Don's retirement, he went to school to become an electrician and then started working at Square D where he worked for 23 years. In Don's 84 years, he enjoyed traveling the world and looked forward to his annual fishing trip with family and friends. Don and Millie have called Denton their home for the past 40 years but enjoyed spending many winters in Texas. Don was a lifetime member of American Legion Post #355.
Don is survived by his wife, Millie; children, Ken (Donna) Reynolds, Robin Callaghan, Terry Reynolds, Tim (Kim) Reynolds, Tee Jay (Stephanie) Reynolds; grandchildren, Jess Reynolds, Jason (Amber) Reynolds, Debbie Callaghan, Samantha Callaghan, Candra Reynolds, Jason Anderson, Jennifer Figeroa; great-grandchildren, Jairden, Billy, Jack, Logan, Lilli, Hannah, Faith, Riley, J.D., A.J., Amias, Eli, Skyler, Lilith, Ethan, Caden, Dylan and Jazmine; siblings, Illene Fry, Larry (Lee) Reynolds, Colleen Nolan, Helen Waldman and Kim (Susan) Reynolds; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel and Bob Reynolds and grandson, Justin Reynolds.
Memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Visitation Friday, January 10, 2020 starting at 5:30pm followed by a rosary at 7pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 7105 Cass Ave, Denton. Interment with Military Honors Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 9:30am Lincoln Memorial Park, 6700 S. 14th Street, Lincoln (Please meet at Gate 2). Memorial Mass Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 7105 Cass Ave, Denton. Condolences: lincolnfh.com