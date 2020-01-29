Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Donald D. Felton, age 65, of Lincoln, passed away January 27, 2020. He was born December 6, 1954 in Red Cloud, NE to Jack and LaDonna Felton. Don graduated from UNK. He worked in media for many years. He was an avid Husker football fan, enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family and friends.