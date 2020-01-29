Donald D. Felton
Donald D. Felton

Donald D. Felton

December 6, 1954 – January 27, 2020

Donald D. Felton, age 65, of Lincoln, passed away January 27, 2020. He was born December 6, 1954 in Red Cloud, NE to Jack and LaDonna Felton. Don graduated from UNK. He worked in media for many years. He was an avid Husker football fan, enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family and friends.

Preceded in death by son, Andrew Felton; parents; brother, Tommy Felton and grandmother, Honor Felton. Survived by wife of 27 years, Jean Felton; children, Christopher Felton, Brittany (Brett) Wragge and Jami (Jared) Dowis; special family friend, Maxx Claassen; grandsons, Milo and Roman Wragge; brother, John (Becky) Felton; sister, Connie Jo (Richard) Kuil; aunt, Yvonne Sengenberger; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Visitation Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5-7pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Funeral service Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:30am at Horizons Community Church, 3200 Grainger Parkway, Lincoln. Condolences: lincolnfh.com

