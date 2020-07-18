× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 14, 1951 - July 15, 2020

Donald C. Kurtzer, Jr., age 69 of Nebraska City, NE passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln, NE. Don was born on July 14, 1951 in Lincoln; the son of Donald Charles, Sr. and Dora Wilma (Pope) Kurtzer. He grew up and attended school in Lincoln, graduating from Lincoln Northeast High School with the Class of 1969. He then went on to Milford Community College where he graduated in Construction Management.

Don was united in marriage to Deborah A. Hegedus on January 10, 1985 in Lincoln. For the last eight years, Don had been working for the U.S. Postal Service in Nebraska City. Prior to his employment at the post office, he owned and operated Allied Refuse Services which he started in September of 1990. He began his career in refuse service in Lincoln with his dad owning and operating D & D Refuse Service.

Don enjoyed all things outdoors, and loved hunting and fishing with his sons and grandchildren. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited. He was a firm believer in Jesus Christ, and it was important to him that all of his loved ones came to know him as their personal savior.