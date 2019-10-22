September 13, 1934 - October 16, 2019
Donald C Johnson, 85, of Geneva, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Born to Floyd and Anna (Luhn) Johnson on September 13, 1934 in Lincoln.
US Army Veteran. Don graduated from Lincoln High in 1954, Dick Cavett was a classmate. He met the love of his life, Sandra and were later married on May 8, 1960. Don loved to bowl, he coached Little League baseball, and was a cub scout leader.
He is survived by two children, Vicky (Warren) Hall, Rick Johnson; granddaughter, Cheyenne, many nieces, nephews and friends. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; parents, Floyd and Anna Johnson; brother, Thomas.
Memorial service will be held 11 AM, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at United Church of Christ, 106 E Tecumseh, Exeter, NE. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com.