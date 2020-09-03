× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 28, 1953 - August 31, 2020

Donald Brent Childress, age 66, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. Donald was born November 28, 1953 to Waldo and Sylvia Childress. Also known as Don, Donnie, Don's Used Tires Childress Tire. Don was the owner of Don's New and Used Tires known as Childress Tires.

He is survived by wife, Sue Childress; son, T.J. (Rebecca) Childress; grandchildren, Tyler Childress, Katie Childress, Devon Rice, and Makayla Rice; brothers, Bill (Rosemary), Jim (Linda); sister, Ronda (Gary) Burrow; mother in-law Shirley Ryan and Jim Hansen; brother in-law , Ed Ryan; sister in-law, Linda Oliver, Bonnie (Don) Rice, Cheryl (Gary) Roper, Joy (Dan) Lee and Linda Hansen; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Don is preceded in death by his parents; father in-law, Art Ryan; son, Jacob Childress and brother in-law, Pat Ryan.

Funeral Services will be held 2 pm Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Services will be live streamed on Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery's Facebook page. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.