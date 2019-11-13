August 28, 1943 - November 9, 2019
Donald Ben Blue, 76, of Lincoln, passed away November 9, 2019. Born August 28, 1943 in Blair, NE to Archie E. and Luida Gladys (Frimml) Blue. Donald was a self-employed retired bricklayer, served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of College View Seventh-day Adventist Church. Don's motto was “Building Lincoln one brick at a time”.
You have free articles remaining.
Family members include his wife Christy; sons Daniel (Samantha) Blue, Cook, NE, Derrick (Shearin) Blue, Houston, TX; daughter Dianna Blue, Gladstone, OR; step-daughter Carrie (Jim) Gaul, Lincoln; grandchildren Sheyd Blue, Tyler Gaul, Deacon Blue and Zachary Blue; brother Wayne (Eldina) Blue, Lincoln. Preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law Raymond and Betty Blue.
Visitation from 3-4 p.m. Thursday (11-14-19) at College View Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4801 Prescott Ave followed by funeral service at 4:00 p.m.Memorials to the family. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.