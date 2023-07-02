Donald Albert Eacker

December 16, 1926 - June 28, 2023

Donald Albert Eacker was born in Broken Bow, NE to John and Freida (Thoms) Eacker on December 16, 1926 and died in Lincoln, NE on June 28, 2023. Don was the third youngest of 14 children including 10 brothers and 3 sisters and was the last surviving sibling.

Don graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1945. He met and married Betty Crooker on September 7, 1947. They lived in Broken Bow with their three children until 1957 when they moved to Lincoln. Don worked as a carpenter and brick layer then went to American Stores until the company closed. He then worked at the University of Nebraska until he retired in 1991 so that he could travel with Betty.

Don and Betty moved to the Cotner Center in 2001 where he enjoyed gardening and helping around the center. He enjoyed all sports plus fishing, dancing, traveling and bowling, and of course, visiting with family and friends.

Don is survived by Betty, children Mick (Claire) Eacker, Jan Cox, and Rod Eacker, plus 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

Don and Betty celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in 2022. The family will hold a "Celebration of Life" on August 20th, 2023 at the Cotner Center, 1540 North Cotner Boulevard, Lincoln with more details to follow. Donations can be made in Don's memory to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln.