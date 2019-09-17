April, 21, 1951 - September, 2019
Donald Alan Pinkley Born April 21, 1951 to Harold and Arlie Pinkley in Fremont. He attended Fremont H.S and University of Nebraska. His work history included sales representative for Minnesota Life Insurance Co., Office Support at Directions EAP , and piano tuning by trade.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and brother Lyle. He is survived by sisters Karen (Larry) Hoier, Jolene Wieser, sister-in-law Cheryl Pinkley and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service will be held at Unitarian Church of Lincoln, on September 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM with a reception to follow.
