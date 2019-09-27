March 3, 1931 - September 25, 2019
Dona Watermeier, 88 of Lincoln, passed away September 25, 2019. Dona was born on March 3, 1931, in Otoe, Nebraska, to William and Lena (Hillman) Knickman. She married Dale Watermeier on April 21, 1950, and they were happily married for 50 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Dona is survived by her three daughters: Kristy Grier (Jeff Anderson), Kerry (husband Dennis) Bohlken and Kandy (husband Curt) Denker, all of Lincoln; 5 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; Brothers: Ken (wife Carol) Knickman and Bill (wife Jan) Knickman.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, September 30, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, 1551 South 70th, Lincoln. Due to construction, additional parking available at Clocktower Shopping Center just north of church. Burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Sunday, from 1 pm to 8 pm, with the family present from 3 pm to 5 pm at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church or Capital Humane Society. Please visit www.bmlfh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Dona Watermeier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.