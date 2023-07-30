Don Loren Bandemer

June 13, 1955 - July 25, 2023

Don Loren Bandemer, 68, of Lincoln passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023. He was born on June 13, 1955, in York, NE to Loren and Blanche (Bulin) Bandemer.

Don is survived by his wife, Belinda; 2 daughters; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. Siblings, Douglas (Coleen) Bandemer of Lee's Summit, MO, Cynthia (Michael) Ring of Marysville, KS, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Blanche Bandemer, sister, Peggy Ann Bandemer.

Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday August 2, 2023, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R St.

Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com