January 16, 1941 - December 12, 2019

Don Dinkelman passed away in Lincoln on December 12 among family and friends. Don was born to Norman and Alta Dinkelman in York, NE, on January 16, 1941. He graduated from Thayer High School and completed a program of travel industry training in Kansas City. He settled in Lincoln and began a long career in the travel industry, including administrative positions at Lincoln Tour and Travel and then AAA Nebraska in Lincoln. He appreciated his work for the many opportunities it provided him to see the world and help others do the same.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Don loved his family and many friends. Those who knew and spent time with him remember countless stories of a man who loved to laugh, play golf, celebrate good times, and support those close to him when in need.

Don married Brenda Liesenfeld in 1961, and together they had three children. He carried endless dedication, love, and pride for Tori, Todd, and Tim to the end of his life. In 1986 he married Susie. Don and Susie shared a life rich with loving companionship, extensive travel, golfing adventures, and many great friendships. He died deeply thankful for a life well lived.