Don Dale Whitney

November 25, 1933 - October 6, 2019
Don D. Whitney, 85, of Lincoln, NE born to Lloyd and Bessie Whitney in Raymond, NE on November 25, 1933, went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, October 6, 2019.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Judy, of Lincoln, NE, and two children: Nancy Whitney of Lincoln, NE and William Whitney of Las Vegas, NV; his two granddaughters: Bree (Luke) Baatz of Omaha, NE and Haley Hilligas of Lincoln, NE; and two great-granddaughters: Annabelle Baatz and Charlotte Baatz of Omaha, NE. He is also survived by his siblings: Jean Schmieding, Maryann Niemeyer, and Neil Whitney; and many nieces and nephews. Don is preceded in death by his parents, son: Robert Whitney, and two siblings: Lloyd Whitney and Joyce Dimmit.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, October 11, 2019 at Indian Hills Community Church, 1000 South 84th St, Lincoln, NE 68510 with Pastor Greg Thomas presiding and luncheon following. Committal of ashes will occur at a later date. Memorials/condolences can be sent to Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 4300 O St, Lincoln, NE, 68503. Donations can be made to the Capital Humane Society.