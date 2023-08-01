Don A. Chvatal

May 2, 1933 - July 29, 2023

Don A. Chvatal, 90 years, of Elkhorn, NE formerly of Morse Bluff, NE passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE.

Don was born at the family farmhouse on May 2, 1933 to Anton and Irma (Ondracek) Chvatal in Morse Bluff, NE. He was born and raised around Morse Bluff. He graduated from Prague High School, class of 1950. Don served in the United States Army from January 26, 1954 to January 25, 1956. On July 30, 1958, Don married Gladys R. Prochaska in David City, NE. He worked on the family farm near Morse Bluff and was a recipient of the Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award for 100 years of continuous family ownership.

Don served several decades as the treasurer of the Bohemia Township Board. In Don's spare time, he enjoyed doing puzzles, gardening, and attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He also liked to read western books and watch western movies and TV shows.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gladys; sister, Maxine Bolte; and great grandson, Grant Slattery.

He is survived by his daughters, Karen Michaelson (Mark NewVille, Linda (Mark) Brower, Donna (Jon) Schuetz, and Rose (J.B.) Suddarth; son, Terry (Vicki) Chvatal; grandchildren, Annie (David) Slattery, Ryan Schuetz, Matt (Alyssa) Schuetz, Jamie (Reid) Wagner, Josie, Erin, and Julia Lee, Drake and Blair Suddarth, Jacob and Logan Chvatal; great grandchildren, Parker, Cally, and Grayson Slattery, Isaac and Luca Schuetz; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be from 5:30 P.M. to 8 P.M., Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, NE. Don chose to be cremated and a private family service will be held.

Burial will take place at Killian Cemetery near Morse Bluff, NE with military honors.

Memorials may be directed to the American Legion of Morse Bluff, Be Great for Grant, and the Prague Fire Department.

