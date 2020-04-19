Doloris “Dee” May (Novak) Andelt

April 16, 1927 - April 16, 2020
Doloris “Dee” May Andelt (Novak), 93 of Pleasant Dale was called home to the Lord on April 16, 2020. She was born in rural Seward County on April 16, 1927. She was married to John Andelt October 20th, 1945 and to this union Dennis and Dale Andelt where born.
Doloris was an excellent cook and loved her flower gardens. Her famous deviled eggs, potato dumplings and pumpkin pies were a hit at many family and friend functions over the years. She loved to go dancing, spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many friends. She was a member of the Pleasant Dale Methodist Church where she was very active in the women's group and all other church functions.
Preceding Doloris in death were parents; Adolf and Frances (Dedic) Novak, sister Dorothy Kuhn, husband; John Andelt, son Dale Andelt, brother in law, Harold Kuhn, and sister in law Bobbi Novak.
Doloris is survived by her son Dennis Andelt of Pleasant Dale, daughter-in-law, Kathie Andelt of Beatrice, granddaughter, Amanda Andelt (Jaron Hormann) and great-grandson Aaron Hormann of Beatrice, grandson Randy Andelt and great-grandson Kyler Andelt of Kansas, daughter in law; Kathleen Andelt of Pleasant Dale, granddaughter Amber Andelt-Lubbers husband Rocky and stepson Johnathan Lubbers of Western, granddaughter Cassandra Andelt and great-grandson Wyatt Andelt of Dorchester. Brother; Dwaine Novak (special friend Clarise Neeman) sister Donnalee Miller and brother-in-law Lonnie Miller. She is also remembered by countless nieces, nephews, cousins and their families as well as a multitude of friends.
Funeral services are pending. Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete is handling arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.