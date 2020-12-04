Dolores O. Graff

July 24, 1932 - November 21, 2020

Dolores O. Graff, age 88, of McCook, NE passed away at Hillcrest Nursing Home on November 21, 2020. Dolores Margaret Orten was born in a farmhouse between Beardsley, Kansas and McDonald, Kansas to Charles and Cora (Haller) Orten on July 24, 1932. She was their sixth daughter and eighth child. She grew up on the Orten farm and attended country school through the 8th grade. She attended Girls Catholic High School in Hays, Kansas, for two years, and then transferred to St. Scholastica Academy in Cañon City, Colorado, graduating with the class of 1950. She then attended Marymount School of Nursing, graduating in 1953 with a degree in nursing. She passed her nursing exam and received her license as a registered nurse in Kansas in 1953.

After graduation, she worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Atwood, Kansas, where she met and married Delbert Thomas in 1954. Dolores and Del were married in a double wedding ceremony with Duane Orten and Delores Schroeder on August 18, 1954. They lived in Lincoln, Nebraska, for a year, moved to Colorado, then moved to the San Francisco Bay area in California where Del worked as an electrician and Dolores worked at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City, California. They moved back to Kansas and the Orten farm in 1958.