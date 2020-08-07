You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dolores Marie (Bartek) “Dee” Steyer
View Comments

Dolores Marie (Bartek) “Dee” Steyer

{{featured_button_text}}

Dolores Marie (Bartek) “Dee” Steyer

July 17, 1928 - August 4, 2020

Mass of Resurrection will be 10:30 am Friday, Aug. 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3128 S Street, Lincoln. The service will be livestreamed on Sacred Heart Church's Facebook page. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Arrangements by Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Dolores Steyer, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News