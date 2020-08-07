Dolores Marie (Bartek) “Dee” Steyer
July 17, 1928 - August 4, 2020
Mass of Resurrection will be 10:30 am Friday, Aug. 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3128 S Street, Lincoln. The service will be livestreamed on Sacred Heart Church's Facebook page. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Arrangements by Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.
