Dolores Marie (Bartek) “Dee” Steyer

Dolores married Alvin L. Steyer on April 10, 1950. To this union, one daughter, Denise Marie, was born in 1960. Dolores devoted the rest of her life to caring for her family, her husband's family, her neighbors and her home. She liked to garden and to can vegetables. She volunteered at her daughter's elementary school. She volunteered frequently at Sacred Heart Church by cleaning both the rectory and church, counting Sunday collection on Monday mornings, being a member of the Altar Society, quilting club member and being funeral dinner director for over 30 years.

Dee bowled in the LWBA (Lincoln Women's Bowling Association) for about 60 years, bowling in several leagues, as well as in city tournaments, 26 state tournaments and about 15 national tournaments. Dee and her daughter, Denise, were the Lincoln City Tournament Class A Doubles Champions in 1982. Dee and Denise were both members of the 2010 Lincoln City Tournament Division I Handicap championship team, when Dee was 81 years old. After her husband, Al, passed away in 2004, she spent a great deal of time with her best friend, Beth Bohaty. Together, with her friend, Beth, they followed a band, The Mojo Filter, and they became the original “Mojoettes”. Dee sang with the Capital City Czech Choraliers for 10 years, from 2005 to 2015.