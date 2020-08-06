Dolores Marie (Bartek) “Dee” Steyer
July 17, 1928 - August 4, 2020
Dolores was born on July 17, 1928, on a farm near Weston, NE, the first of four children born to William J. and Mary A. (Kobza) Bartek. She passed away August 4, 2020, at the Woodlands at Hillcrest Memory Care Lodge. In 1937, the Bartek family moved to a brick farmhouse, which her father built, that was northeast of Ulysses. She attended country school at District 87, also called “Happy Hillside School,” which was east of Ulysses. When she started school, Dolores could only speak the Czech language. She had an older student serve as her interpreter. She then brought the English language home to her family.
Dolores attended four different schools in her high school years: St. Benedictine Convent Academy in Lisle, IL (1941-42) and Dwight Assumption (1942-43). Due to the gas stamp shortage in WWII, she attended Ulysses public school (1943-44). The Bartek family sold the farm and moved to Lincoln in 1944. Dolores then attended and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1945. She furthered her education and graduated in 1946 from the National Business Institute (NBI), where she studied accounting, math, business writing and shorthand.
Dolores worked as an Executive Secretary to the marketing director at Consumers Public Power District from 1947 to 1960. Her work duties also included running the CPPD Credit Union.
Dolores married Alvin L. Steyer on April 10, 1950. To this union, one daughter, Denise Marie, was born in 1960. Dolores devoted the rest of her life to caring for her family, her husband's family, her neighbors and her home. She liked to garden and to can vegetables. She volunteered at her daughter's elementary school. She volunteered frequently at Sacred Heart Church by cleaning both the rectory and church, counting Sunday collection on Monday mornings, being a member of the Altar Society, quilting club member and being funeral dinner director for over 30 years.
Dee bowled in the LWBA (Lincoln Women's Bowling Association) for about 60 years, bowling in several leagues, as well as in city tournaments, 26 state tournaments and about 15 national tournaments. Dee and her daughter, Denise, were the Lincoln City Tournament Class A Doubles Champions in 1982. Dee and Denise were both members of the 2010 Lincoln City Tournament Division I Handicap championship team, when Dee was 81 years old. After her husband, Al, passed away in 2004, she spent a great deal of time with her best friend, Beth Bohaty. Together, with her friend, Beth, they followed a band, The Mojo Filter, and they became the original “Mojoettes”. Dee sang with the Capital City Czech Choraliers for 10 years, from 2005 to 2015.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin, in 2004, as well as her parents and younger brothers, William A. Bartek and Jerome L. Bartek. She is survived by daughter, Denise M. Scott (Keith), Windsor, CO, and grandson, Matthew C. Scott (Brianna), Casper, WY. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, her sister, Mary Ann Budler (Des Moines, IA), and sisters-in-law Jamee Bartek (Katy, TX) and Geneva Steyer (Florissant, MO), as well as best friend, Beth Bohaty, Lincoln, NE.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to The Woodlands at Hillcrest Assisted Living and The Lodge Memory Care Unit at Woodlands for their gentle and respectful care for Dee for over two years. The family also thanks CHI Hospice for their excellent care and advice.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm with a Rosary at 6:30 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S. 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. Mass of Resurrection will be 10:30 am Friday, August 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. 3128 S St. Lincoln, NE 68503. The service will be livestreamed on Sacred Heart Church's Facebook page. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorials to: Pius X High School Scholarship 59 or Sacred Heart Church, Lincoln, NE or CHI Hospice Lincoln.
