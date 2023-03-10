Dolores M. Benes

August 18, 1928 - March 6, 2023

Dolores M. Benes, 94, of Valparaiso, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Saunders Medical Center LTC in Wahoo. She was born August 18, 1928 in rural Valparaiso.

She is survived by her children, Fred (Linda) Benes, Ron (Sue) Benes, Dan (Collie) Benes, Diane (Steve) Schmit, Mike (Joyce) Benes and Denise (Jud) Baldridge; daughters-in-law, Karen Benes and Lona Benes; 32 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Betty Potter; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ermin Benes; sons, Melvin Benes and Myron Benes; grandson, Scott Benes; parents, Richard and Mary Potter; daughter-in-law, Kathy (Chapman) Benes; brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard (Lillian) Potter, Robert Potter and Ben (Helen) Potter.

Mass of Christian Burial, Monday (3/13/2023) 10 a.m. at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, 637 Iver St., Valparaiso, NE. Visitation, Sunday (3/12/2023) 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary all at the Church. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery, Valparaiso, NE. Memorials to Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, American Legion Post #371 or Bishop Neumann High School. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.