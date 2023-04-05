Dolores “Dee” (Wallace) Briggs was born on May 14, 1940 to the union of Lee Mack, Sr. and Lula Mae (Simms) Wallace. Both her parents along with 8 of her siblings. Dolores attended school in Wellston and Dunbar High school. She worked numerous jobs in the hospitality industry. Her last job was with Lincoln Public Schools where she worked well into her mid 70's!