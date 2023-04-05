Dolores “Dee” (Wallace) Briggs
May 14, 1940 - March 30, 2023
Dolores “Dee” (Wallace) Briggs was born on May 14, 1940 to the union of Lee Mack, Sr. and Lula Mae (Simms) Wallace. Both her parents along with 8 of her siblings. Dolores attended school in Wellston and Dunbar High school. She worked numerous jobs in the hospitality industry. Her last job was with Lincoln Public Schools where she worked well into her mid 70's!
She leaves to cherish her memory, son; Theophilus Mathis, Crete; step sons Danny Ray and Audrey Murray; Lincoln; Terry Briggs, Beatrice; and her loving daughter and son-in-law Lois and Bryan Watson, Lincoln; also her “basketball team” of grandsons Isaiah Freeman, Theo Mathis, Elijah Watson, Thomas Mathis, and Jonah Watson; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Family will receive friend Thursday, April 6 from 5p-7p at Metcalf Funeral Home, Lincoln. Her services will be Friday, April 7 at 11am at Metcalf.