January 6, 1926 - July 26, 2020

Dolores D. Schaffer, 94, of Lincoln, passed away July 26, 2020. Born January 6, 1926 in Garland, NE to Arthur H. and Ida W. (Beckmann) Katt. Dolores was a senior claims representative for State Farm Insurance for 28 years, retiring in 1991. She was a member of Indian Hills Community Church and State Farm Retirees.

Family members include her sons James R. (Mary Lynn) Schaffer and Thomas A. Schaffer; daughter Debra L. (Clifford W.) Thomas, all of Lincoln; 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Preceded in death by her parents.

She was a faithful servant of her Lord Jesus Christ and witness to His love and truth. Love, kindness, caring, and encouragement flowed from her to family, friends, and acquaintances. Mentally, physically, spiritually active her entire life, she touched the lives of many people from several generations and left a lasting mark of love on their lives.

Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Thursday (7-30-20) Indian Hills Community Church, 1000 S. 84th Street. Pastor Duane Nelsen officiating. Livestream at www.ihcc.org. Memorials to Indian Hills Community Church. No Visitation. “Hugs from Home Project” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance.

