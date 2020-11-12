July 22, 1929 - November 10, 2020
Dolores Ann Dunn, 91, of Lincoln, passed away November 10, 2020. Born July 22, 1929 in Burr, NE to Paul and Mary ann (Wilcox) Sugden. Dolores was a member of First-Plymouth Church, P.E.O. Chapter DL, Delta Zeta sorority, Cornhusker Republican Women's Club, and Abendmusik: Lincoln Board.
Family members include her husband Robert (Bob) A. Dunn; daughter Maryjane Dunn-Whitener (Joe), Arkadelphia, AR; son Paul Dunn, Omaha; grandchildren Alex Wood (Shelby Collins), Turza Moats, and Luiza Wood; great-grandchildren Myra Wood, Corvin Wood, Jude Moats, and Serenity Appleton. Preceded in death by her parents.
Graveside Service: 2:00 p.m. Friday (11-13-20) Rosehill Cemetery, Douglas, NE with Rev. Lyn Seiser officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials to the family for later designation. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Thursday at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' St., Lincoln, NE. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
