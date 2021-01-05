Dollie Faye (Hobbs) Marshall

Memorial Service to celebrate Dollie's life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Butherus, Maser, and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St., Lincoln. Inurnment will be held immediately following at Calvary Cemetery. Autumn Wood Memorial Fund, 5656 Enterprise Drive, Lincoln NE 68521, Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force, PO Box 3434, Omaha, NE 68103. As a courtesy to the family we will be attempting to live stream the services at: https://www.facebook.com/Butherus-Maser-Love-LiveStream-105603761223856 it is not necessary to have a Facebook account to view the stream. With technology being unpredictable, we cannot guarantee the quality of the streaming. If there are any technical issues, we are usually able to repost a higher quality recording several hours after the service. Also, if there is recorded music during the service, Facebook may mute the audio during those times. Thank you for your patience in advance, Butherus, Maser & Love.