Fairfield, Nebraska, resident Dixie Marie (Versaw) Siemsen, 83, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. Dixie was born May 17, 1937, in Minden to Willie and Lois (Martin) Versaw. They had one son, Keith, and four daughters: Helen, Norma, Dixie and Elaine. Dixie and her siblings grew up on a farm northwest of Franklin on Center Creek. Dixie was a great mother, wife, grandmother, sibling, neighbor, friend and caregiver. Dixie was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Keith Versaw; sisters, Norma Steinkrueger and Elaine Forgey; brother-in-law, Keith Steinkrueger; and sister-in-law, Mickie Versaw. Survivors include husband, Bob Siemsen of Fairfield; sister, Helen (Gene) Arnold of Trumbull; daughters, Terri (Jeff) Horst of Lincoln, Tami (Ken) Marvin of Crete, and Toni (Darran) Fowler of Hastings; sons, Kevin Wolfe (friend Susette Gurnsey) of Fairfield and Kent (Kaye) Wolfe of Lincoln; 12 grandchildren, Zac (Rudi) Wolfe of Lincoln, Chelsee (Scott) Bruening of Marysville, Ohio, Spencer Wolfe of New York City, Micah (Kara) Marvin of McCook, Anna Horst of St. Joseph, Missouri, Jami (Skyler) Stortenbecker of Cozad, Teylor Wolfe of Lincoln, Holly Wolfe of Hastings, Michael Horst of Lincoln, Mitchell (Devin) Marvin of Cairo, Jake Fowler of Omaha, and Jacki Fowler of Lincoln; and nine great-grandchildren. A memorial service is 10 a..m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Fairfield Presbyterian Church in Fairfield with pastor Joyce Dean officiating. Burial is at the Fairfield Cemetery. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday with family present from 5-6 p.m. at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Hastings, Nebraska. In honor of Dixie and her passion for the health and safety of others, the family says that those attending the visitation and funeral must wear a face covering. Since there are material sharing restrictions, the funeral home asks that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, one can be provided for you. Memorials may be given to Fairfield Fire & Rescue, the Fairfield Presbyterian Church, or the Sandy Creek Public Schools Foundation. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.