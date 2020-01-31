Dixie Lee Raatz
July 11, 1935 - January 29, 2020
Survived by son Russ and wife, Michele of Lincoln, NE, daughter-in-law, Brenda Raatz of Aurora, IL, sister Rozann Campbell and husband Jim of Vancouver, WA, grandchildren, Derek Raatz of Oak Park, IL, Ashley Cole and husband Brett of Sycamore, IL, Nicole Lickei and Matt of Olathe, KS and Connor Raatz of Lincoln, NE, great-grandchildren, Camila Raatz, Martin Raatz, Grant Cole and Ryker Cole.
Graveside services will be held Saturday February 1, 2020 at the Chester Cemetery at 11AM, Book signing will be 2-6 PM Friday January 31, 2020 at Kroll Funeral Home in Hebron. Condolences at www.krollfh.com.
Service information
Jan 31
book signing-2PM-6PM
Friday, January 31, 2020
Kroll Funeral Home-Hebron
330 N. 5th St.
Hebron, NE 68370
Feb 1
Graveside Service(11:00 AM)
Saturday, February 1, 2020
Chester Cemetery
Chester, NE
Chester, NE 68327
