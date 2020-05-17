May 13, 2020
Dixie L Carr passed away on May 13, 2020. Dixie graduated from Lincoln High School and attended the University of Nebraska. Dixie was a life long farm wife. She was an active church and school volunteer and a long time member on the election service committee in Lincoln.
Dixie established and enjoyed operating a preschool day care business for many years. She liked to travel and see new places. Most of all Dixie loved to take care of her family. Her wisdom, strength and love will be greatly missed.
Dixie is survived by sons Joe Carr (Ingrid), Lincoln and Rick Carr, Eagle. She was preceded in death by husband, Richard Carr, son John Carr, parents Bill & Velma Bartu, sister Mary Meyer (Woody), niece Jane Meyer, brother Milo Bartu (Esther).
A private family service will be held at the Eagle Cemetery. Condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com.
