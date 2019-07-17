March 5, 1935 - July 15, 2019
Dixie Baxter, 84, of Murray, died Monday, July 15, 2019. Born March 5, 1935, the daughter of Mont and Dorothy Shrader.
She is survived by her husband Buster Baxter, sons Russ (Diane) Baxter, Marv (Kris) Baxter, Scott (Tamm) Baxtera, daughter Karen (Brad) Roberts, 14 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sisters Juanita Kapustka, Wanda Conradt, Angeline Meyer, and a brother Vince Shrader, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Jack and Charles.
Funeral service 10 am Thursday, July 18, at First Christian Church, 306 West H Street, Weeping Water. Visitation: 6 to 8 pm Wednesday also at the church. Memorials to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or donor's choice. Condolences shared on www.hammonsfs.com