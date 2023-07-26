Dixie A. (Frenzen) Gannon

Sept 10, 1943 - July 21, 2023

Dixie A. (Frenzen) Gannon, 79, of Lincoln, passed away July 21, 2023, from Alzheimers. Dixie was born Sept. 10, 1943, in Lincoln to Arthur and Arlene Frenzen. She grew up in Lincoln and graduated from Northeast High School. Dixie worked at Bryan Hospital for many years then Kmart until its closing after TEN years. Dixie then worked part time at Molex until she retired.

Dixie is survived by her daughters: Kimberly Gannon, Dawn (Gary) Bradley; grandsons: Zack Gannon, Corey (Emma) Gannon, Lucas Gannon; granddaughters: Andrea Gannon, Jessica Gannon. Dixie has several great-grandchildren; also sister, Penny (Gary) Simanek; sister-in-law, Pam Gannon. As well as many nieces and nephews. Dixie is preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Arlene Frenzen; husband, Kenneth Gannon; and son, Scott Gannon.

Dixie loved spending time with family and friends, sitting outside enjoying the weather, watching westerns and listening to music. Dixie will be remembered for being ornery and pulling pranks on others. She had a habit of collecting things like writing pens, paper clips, notepads, cookie jars, salt and pepper shakers and of course jewelry. Can't forget the food fights she would start.

Funeral services are Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Butherus, Maser and Love, 4040 A. St, Lincoln with luncheon to follow in reception room. Ken and Dixie will be laid to rest at a later date.

Memorials suggested to family for further designation.