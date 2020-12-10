Dirac Lars Twidwell, Sr.

August 25, 1959 - December 7, 2020

Dirac Lars Twidwell, Sr., 61, of LaMonte, MO, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at his home. He was born August 25, 1959, in North Platte, NE, a son of the late Bryson and Margie (Eaton) Twidwell. On August 18, 1979, he was united in marriage to Joan Marie Hoefer at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sutherland, NE, who survives of the home. He was a 1977 graduate of North Platte Senior High School. He attended Mid Plains Community College in North Platte where he played baseball and earned an AA degree in 1979.

Dirac completed a 40-year career with Union Pacific Railroad as a signalman and retired in 2019 as signal shop manager with RCL Wiring in Sedalia, MO. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish and attended St. Patrick chapel in Sedalia. He was a 3rd degree member of Council 831 Knights of Columbus. Dirac made life a hobby and knew no stranger. He enjoyed fishing, pheasant hunting, deer hunting and golfing. Most of all, he loved his family and grandchildren.