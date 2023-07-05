Dietrick Paul Frye

December 8, 1928 - June 25, 2023

Dietrick Paul Frye, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. He was born in Lincoln, NE to Irvin & Emma Frye.

Dietrick served his county proudly as a Navy Seaman in the Korean War. Upon returning from the Navy he met and married his loving wife, Mavis. They were married for 65 years before her passing. He would constantly say he didn't know how he got to her, but then would follow this statement with, “it must have been my 52 Chevy!”

Dietrick worked for Peterson Typographers, and upon retirement he went on to drive the city bus for StarTran. Dietrick was a member of many organizations including Cotner Masonic Lodge #297, the VFW Club and the Sesostris Shrine where he was best known as “Gramps” the clown. He also gave back to his community through volunteering over 10,000 hours at the Veterans Administration.

Dietrick was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa & even great great-grandpa. He was always easy going and loved spending time with all of his family.

Survived by his children, DeAnne (Rex) Allen, David (Faye) Frye, Janis Kolarik, Mark Frye; son-in-law, John Lemus; grandchildren, Eric, Jamie, Tyler, Eleanor, Jason, Jessica, Andrea & Marissa; great-grandchildren, Kyla, Breanne, Jayce, Maven, Mason, Tristan, Emberly, Easton, Tiana, Marssica, Makynzie, Rebecca, Nicole, Riley, Harmony & Dahlia; great great-grandchild, Raynn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mavis; brothers, Jerry & Tom.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. Family will receive friends from 6:00P-8:00P. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.