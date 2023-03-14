Dick (Richard) Burns

June 17, 1940 - March 10, 2023

Dick (Richard) Burns, 82, of Lincoln, NE, passed away on March 10, 2023 after a short battle with cancer. Dick was born on June 17, 1940, to Richard and Evelyn in Lincoln, NE. After graduating from Lincoln High School, he went into bricklaying, which he ended up doing most of his life. Dick was a hard worker who his family admired and looked up to. He is loved and will be missed by numerous family members and friends.

Dick and Anne met in high school and got married in 1958. They proved true love does exist and celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on August 9th, 2022. They have 5 children, Rich, Steve, Sheri, Ron and Jenifer, 15 Grandchildren and 15 Great-Grandchildren. In 2005, Dick retired and spent his time with Grandchildren, gardening and on various projects.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Sister Carroll and Son Rich.

Funeral Services will be held at Roper and Sons, 4300 ‘O' Street at 1:00 p.m. On Thursday, March 16, 2023. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside Service following at Fairview Cemetery. A livestream will be available 10 minutes prior to the service at roperandsons.comIn lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Wounded Warrior's, St Jude or Team Rubicon.

We would like to thank all of the Dr's and Nursing Staff at Bryan West that took part in Richard's care while he was there.