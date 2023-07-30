Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward with Pastor David Rempfer officiating the service. Graveside and interment will follow at Seward Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Seward County or Milford Area Historical Society, Seward Troop #256, American Red Cross or to the Seward Crossmakers.