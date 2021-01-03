Dick (Gerald) Schied
July 22, 1927 - December 19, 2020
Dick (Gerald) Schied passed December 19, 2020 in Apache Junction, AZ. Born July 22, 1927 in Chicago, IL, the son of Peter George Schied and Frankie (Anderson) Schied. His early life with his closest friend and brother Dean shaped him into the hard-working and resourceful man he was to be. He met his bride, Natalie Doud, while traveling the upper Midwest with a haying crew. Love came quickly and they married August 10, 1949. Dick and Natalie did everything together, from trucking, to farming, to selling and buying real estate. They lived in South Dakota, Nebraska, Arkansas, and Minnesota, but called Arizona home for the past 30 plus years.
Dick could fix anything and truly was a jack of all trades, spending many summers helping brother Dean on his ranch near Cody, NE. Dick lent a helping hand to anyone in need, and this work ethic and his numerous skills were shared with family and friends, near and far. He influenced many nieces and nephews with his wry wit, teasing, life lessons, and just by being Uncle Dick.
He will be missed by many, including his wife of 71 years, Natalie (Doud), siblings Franklin Faubion, Inga Gonzalez, Marlene Flowerday, and Joyce Comstock; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and Natalie's siblings Richard (Celia) Doud and Grace (John, Sr.) Torres. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Dean Schied and Charles Faubion, and sister Alice Monnier.
A remembrance service is planned for this summer. Memorials to the family c/o Brian Schied, 90605 North Cody Rd, Cody, Nebraska 69211.