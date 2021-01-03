Dick (Gerald) Schied

July 22, 1927 - December 19, 2020

Dick (Gerald) Schied passed December 19, 2020 in Apache Junction, AZ. Born July 22, 1927 in Chicago, IL, the son of Peter George Schied and Frankie (Anderson) Schied. His early life with his closest friend and brother Dean shaped him into the hard-working and resourceful man he was to be. He met his bride, Natalie Doud, while traveling the upper Midwest with a haying crew. Love came quickly and they married August 10, 1949. Dick and Natalie did everything together, from trucking, to farming, to selling and buying real estate. They lived in South Dakota, Nebraska, Arkansas, and Minnesota, but called Arizona home for the past 30 plus years.

Dick could fix anything and truly was a jack of all trades, spending many summers helping brother Dean on his ranch near Cody, NE. Dick lent a helping hand to anyone in need, and this work ethic and his numerous skills were shared with family and friends, near and far. He influenced many nieces and nephews with his wry wit, teasing, life lessons, and just by being Uncle Dick.